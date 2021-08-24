K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.77 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 247.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.14% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 166,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

