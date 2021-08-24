K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 641.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

PENN stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 226,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,091. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.