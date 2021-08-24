K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,379. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

