K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 0.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,869,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,756. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

