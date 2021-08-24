K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $7.47 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TRP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,392. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

