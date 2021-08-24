K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. 226,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,355,643. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

