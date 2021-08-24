K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 469,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 3.65% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $148,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of DDMX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX).

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.