K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 13,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 364,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

