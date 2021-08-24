K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.16% of Impinj worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $213,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

