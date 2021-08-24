K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 206,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.10. 51,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.25. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

