K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP traded up $57.61 on Tuesday, hitting $1,539.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,094. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,497.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.66, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.