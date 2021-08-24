K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 142,785 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 142,785 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $548,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 172,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 24,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 588,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.