K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,550 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after buying an additional 126,056 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. 2,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,104. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

