K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded up $93.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,230.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,057. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,191.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.