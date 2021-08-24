K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 50,000 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.71% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.