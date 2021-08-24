K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 685 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $423.41. The company had a trading volume of 93,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

