K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $4.32 Million Position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 348,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.54% of Landcadia Holdings III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth $146,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LCY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 837,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,040. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

