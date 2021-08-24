K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 113,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,737. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

