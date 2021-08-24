K21 (K21) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.21 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One K21 coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00786233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00099338 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,455,662 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

