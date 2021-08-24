K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “ouperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of KNT stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.22. 289,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,474. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.43. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.77 and a 52-week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

