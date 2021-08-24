Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,932.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($25.24) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.56), with a volume of 256826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.90).

Several research firms have issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,613.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 58.57.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total value of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

