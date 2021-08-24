Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

NYSE KSU opened at $292.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.43 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

