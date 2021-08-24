KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

