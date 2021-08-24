KARMA (KARMA) One Day Volume Tops $84.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. KARMA has a total market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $84.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KARMA has traded 67% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006551 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00062580 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

