Karura (KAR) Price Reaches $7.23

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $7.23 or 0.00014870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $62.39 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karura has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00127128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00159011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.12 or 0.99785333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.91 or 0.00992988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.13 or 0.06746919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

