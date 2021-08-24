Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI):

8/13/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/6/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/6/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

