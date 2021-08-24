Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 50,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

Shares of APP traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.