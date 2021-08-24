Kava.io 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230.94 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $8.01 or 0.00016626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded up 28% against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $652.53 million and approximately $230.94 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00111712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00289716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.47 or 0.02368632 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,528,951 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

