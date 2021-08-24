KBC Group (KBCSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC's activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group's holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. "

8/6/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on the stock, up previously from €64.00 ($75.29).

7/22/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a €59.90 ($70.47) price target on the stock, up previously from €56.50 ($66.47).

7/21/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on the stock, up previously from €54.00 ($63.53).

7/6/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

KBCSY stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62. KBC Group NV has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

