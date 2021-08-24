KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.