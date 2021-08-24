Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $171.01 on Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $171.01 or 0.00354464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00793367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00098988 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.