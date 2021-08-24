KeeperDAO (ROOK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.51 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $94.93 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $153.70 or 0.00321013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00785182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00099284 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

