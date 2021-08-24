Keith Yandell Sells 11,301 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Keith Yandell sold 10,384 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $1,890,407.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Yandell sold 27,035 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $4,921,181.05.

On Monday, June 14th, Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24.

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $8,076,200.16.

DASH traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.45. 2,099,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.