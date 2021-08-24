Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Kennametal accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Kennametal worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,757. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

