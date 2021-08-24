Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €80.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.57 ($81.85).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €57.66 ($67.84) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company’s 50-day moving average is €59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

