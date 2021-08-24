Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $122,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.