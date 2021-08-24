Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kforce worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Kforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Kforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. 512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

