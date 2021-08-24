Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) Lock-Up Period To End on August 31st

Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Khosla Ventures Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

