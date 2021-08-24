KickToken [new] Price Reaches $0.0144 (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $21.47 million and $2.64 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00785118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00100285 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,766,420 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

