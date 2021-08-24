Kind Ads Token Trading 137.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 137.1% against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $172,171.11 and approximately $197.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

