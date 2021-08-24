Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $363,350.94

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $363,350.94 and $627,861.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00124139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,918.95 or 1.00079685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.11 or 0.00994359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.82 or 0.06691236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.