Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 11,425 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $60,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $45,651.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11.

Shares of NYSE KFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

