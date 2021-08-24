Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,282,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

KL stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.60. 297,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

