Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Acquires C$2,443,000.00 in Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,101,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.60. 297,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$72.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.