Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Buys C$2,491,000.00 in Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,455,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of KL stock traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 297,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.15. The company has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

