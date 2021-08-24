Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,643,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of TSE KL traded down C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.60. The company had a trading volume of 297,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,297. The company has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$72.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

