Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 222,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.89. 266,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,893. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

