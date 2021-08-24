Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.89. 266,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,893. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

