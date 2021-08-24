Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 5,664 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 18.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $80,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,753. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $209.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

