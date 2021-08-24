Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $24.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,825.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,817.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,589.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

